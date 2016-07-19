FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Forbes Energy enters into forbearance pacts with certain noteholders, lenders
July 19, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Forbes Energy enters into forbearance pacts with certain noteholders, lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Forbes Energy Services :

* Noteholders and lenders agreed to forbear from exercising any of their remedies under agreements governing their indebtedness

* Forbes Energy Services Ltd says does not intend to make such cash interest payments during terms of forbearance agreements

* Co, certain units entered into forbearance agreements with certain noteholders and lenders

* Failure to make semi-annual interest payment due on june 15, 2016 on its outstanding 9% senior notes due 2019, or senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

