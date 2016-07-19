BRIEF-Immune pharmaceuticals to form pain,neurology spin off company around AmiKet

July 19 (Reuters) - Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Immune pharmaceuticals to form pain and neurology spin off company around AmiKet

* Says parties have agreed to a target closing date of september 15, 2016

* NPT plans to make first tranche of its investment into new subsidiary upon closing based on pre-agreed terms

* According to amended agreement immune will form a pain-neurology subsidiary, which will own AmiKet intellectual property

* Says entered into an amended agreement with NPT, a syndicate of experienced healthcare investors