BRIEF-First Community swaps a portion of its North Carolina branch network

July 19 (Reuters) -
* Says swapped a portion of its North Carolina branch network for First Bank's Virginia branch network
* Says bank acquired seven branches in Southwestern Virginia with deposits totaling approximately $134 million
* First Community says sold 6 branches in Winston-Salem, Mooresville areas of North Carolina with deposits totaling approximately $111 million
* Additionally, swap included approximately $154 million of loans Source - bit.ly/29XHAwk