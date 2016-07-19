BRIEF-First Community swaps a portion of its North Carolina branch network

July 19 (Reuters) -

* Says swapped a portion of its North Carolina branch network for First Bank's Virginia branch network

* Says bank acquired seven branches in Southwestern Virginia with deposits totaling approximately $134 million

* First Community says sold 6 branches in Winston-Salem, Mooresville areas of North Carolina with deposits totaling approximately $111 million

* Additionally, swap included approximately $154 million of loans Source - bit.ly/29XHAwk Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)