July 19 (Reuters) - Boiron Sa

* Q2 revenue 130.2 million euros ($143.36 million) versus 123.5 million euros year ago

* Says operating result for H1 2016 should be higher than in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/29SES8F Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9082 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)