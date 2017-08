July 19 (Reuters) - PCAS SA :

* H1 revenue 100.7 million euros ($110.90 million) versus 90.3 million euros year ago

* Can also confirm sales growth targets and an increase in results for 2016 as a whole Source text: bit.ly/2a9cjWa Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9080 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)