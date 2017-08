July 19 (Reuters) - High Co SA :

* Q2 gross margin EUR 22.6 million ($24.89 million) versus EUR 19.4 million year ago

* Raises guidance for 2016 gross margin growth to greater than 8% from greater than 6% at constant exchange rates Source text: bit.ly/29ROoYK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)