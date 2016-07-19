FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2016 / 6:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's reviews for downgrade the ratings of 17 Turkish Banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Moody's On Turkish Banks:

* Moody's reviews for downgrade the ratings of 17 Turkish Banks

* Ratings driven by need to assess risks arising from evolving political, economic situation

* Ratings placed on review to capture likelihood of lower foreign currency deposit ceiling given review on government debt rating

* Review for downgrade the ratings of 17 Turkish Banks following a failed coup attempt last week in turkey

* Key driver for review for downgrade of turkish financial institutions' ratings is risk of a deteriorating environment driven by weaker investor, consumer confidence Source - bit.ly/29STRlB (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

