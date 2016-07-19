FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. CDC says one more outbreak of human salmonella infection was identified
July 19, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-U.S. CDC says one more outbreak of human salmonella infection was identified

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC investigation updates regarding eight multistate outbreaks of human salmonella infections linked to live poultry in backyard flocks

* 287 additional ill people have been reported, bringing the total to 611 people infected with the outbreak strains of salmonella

* One more outbreak of human salmonella infection was identified, bringing the total to eight outbreaks under investigation

* 10 more states have reported cases of human salmonella infections, bringing the total to 45 states with ill people Source text (bit.ly/1PoKhr3)

