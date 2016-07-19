FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-United Continental sees Q3 gross capital expenditures $620-$ 640 Mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc :

* Sees Q3 Consolidated Casm Excluding Special Charges 12.01-12.25 ¢/ASM

* Based on july 13, 2016 fuel forward curve, expects total q3 hedge loss of approximately $20 million, or $0.02 per gallon

* For the full-year 2016, the company expects a hedge loss of approximately $235 million, or $0.06 per gallon

* For 2016, expects to pay about 9.4% of total adjusted earnings as profit sharing to employees

* United Continental Holdings Inc Sees Fy Consolidated Casm Excluding Special Charges 12.08-12.27 ¢/Asm

* Sees decline q3 unit passenger revenue to be driven primarily by demand growth not keeping pace with capacity growth

* United Continental Holdings Inc Sees Q3 Gross Capital Expenditures $620 - $ 640 Mln

* Sees q3 consolidated capacity year-over-year up 1.5 % to 2.5 %

* United Continental Holdings Inc Sees Fy Gross Capital Expenditures $3,100 - $ 3,300 Mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

