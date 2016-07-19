BRIEF-Blueknight Energy to buy 9 asphalt terminals from Ergon for $108.8 mln

July 19 (Reuters) - Blueknight Energy Partners Lp :

* Blueknight Energy Partners to acquire nine asphalt terminals from Ergon for $108.8 million and Ergon to acquire Blueknight's general partner

* Conflicts committee of board of directors of Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., L.L.C., general partner of BKEP

* Also agreed to contribute 9 asphalt terminals, $22.1 million of cash to BKEP in return for total consideration of about $130.9 million

* Deal for $108.8 million

* Expect transaction to be immediately accretive to partnership generating an anticipated first year cash flow multiple in 8-9 times range

* BKEP has agreed to repurchase 13,335,390 of its series a preferred units currently owned by Blueknight Energy Holding

* Says Ergon also has agreed to acquire an aggregate of $5.0 million of common units for cash in a private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)