a year ago
BRIEF-Microsoft Corp CFO says expect full year operating expense between $31.1 bln-$31.4 bln - Conf call
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Microsoft Corp CFO says expect full year operating expense between $31.1 bln-$31.4 bln - Conf call

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp CFO Hood

* In q4 we did see additional softness in brazil, middle east, and Africa, which were impacted by macroeconomic headwinds- Conf call

* "we expect volatility as we saw in both q3 and q4 this year to continue in next fiscal year"- Conf call

* "expect the commercial cloud gross margin percentage and dollars to materially improve next fiscal year"- Conf call

* "also anticipate our cloud capital expenditure growth curve will slow"- Conf call

* "now expect our full year operating expense will be $31.1 billion to $31.4 billion "- Conf call

* " based on current currency rates, forecasted geographic mix of revenue, we expect 2 points of negative impact on total revenue in q1"- Conf call

* " for q1 expect commercial unearned revenue be within the range of $21.8 billion to $22 billion"- Conf call

* " for q1 in productivity and business process, we expect revenue to be $6.4 billion to $6.6 billion"- Conf call

* " for q1 for intelligent cloud we expect revenue between $6.1 billion and $6.3 billion "- Conf call

* " for q1 anticipate that our OEM revenue will be more in line with overall pc market trends"- Conf call

* " for q1 expect operating expenses between $7.35 billion and $7.45 billion"- Conf call

* CEO-"with more than $12 billion in commercial cloud annualized revenue run rate, we are on track to achieve our goal of $20 billion in fiscal year 2018 " - Conf call

* " for q1 in more personal computing, we expect revenue between $8.7 billion and $9 billion"- Conf call Further company coverage: [MSFT.O ] )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
