a year ago
BRIEF-Lloyd Fonds confirms FY forecast, plans to double assets under management
July 20, 2016 / 5:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lloyd Fonds confirms FY forecast, plans to double assets under management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Lloyd Fonds AG :

* Confirms full-year forecast and plans to double the assets under management

* Increase of more than 100 percent in consolidated net profit to 1.8 million euros expected in the first half of 2016

* Assets under management to double in the medium term to 3 billion euros thanks to strong pipeline of new projects

* Current forecast is for profit of 2-3 million euros; in view of the strong result in the first half of the year, Lloyd Fonds assumes that full-year consolidated net profit will come in at the top end of this range

* Expects to be able to report a sharp increase in consolidated net profit for financial year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
