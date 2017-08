July 20 (Reuters) - Gimv NV :

* Q1 Cash and cash-equivalents of 328.4 million euros ($361.6 million), corrected for advance payments from divestments to be transferred

* Q1 Net cash position: 245.9 million euros after dividend payment at 6 July 2016 (308.2 million euros on 30 June 2016)

* Safinco acquired the 23.58 pct stake of Gimv in Vandemoortele