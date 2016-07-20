FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Telia core profit just beats expectations, repeats forecasts
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 20, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Telia core profit just beats expectations, repeats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Telia, Q2 :

EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, increased 4.1 percent

to SEK 6,389 million (6,136)

Says full year outlook is unchanged

* Reuters poll: Telia Q2 core EBITDA was seen at SEK 6.3 billion, revenues at SEK 21.2 billion

* Repeats expects EBITDA from continuing operations, excluding non-re-curring items, in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and disposals, to be in line or slightly above the level in 2015

* Says on track to reach the cost reduction target of SEK 2 billion run-rate by the end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: For consensus, please click on: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Sven Nordenstam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
