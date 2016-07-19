FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Discover Financial Services q2 earnings per share $1.47
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Discover Financial Services q2 earnings per share $1.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Discover Financial Services :

* Qtrly total loans grew $2.9 billion, or 4%, from prior year to $71.9 billion.

* Qtrly credit card loans grew $2.3 billion, or 4%, to $57.2 billion

* Qtrly total net charge-off rate excluding PCI loans increased 11 basis points from the prior year to 2.27%

* Qtrly provision for loan losses $412 million versus $306 million last year

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $1.47

* Qtrly discover card sales volume increased 2% from the prior year

* Qtrly net interest income $1,751 million versus $1,636 million last year

* Qtrly total delinquency rate over 30 days past due excluding pci loans increased 11 basis points from the prior year to 1.60% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
