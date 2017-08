July 19 (Reuters) - Bellatrix Exploration Ltd :

* Says debenture and subscription receipt in aggregate combine for total gross proceeds of approximately $80 million

* Bellatrix announces $50 million bought deal offering of subordinated convertible debentures and $30 million bought deal equity financing

* Debentures will bear an interest rate of 6.75% per annum