a year ago
BRIEF-Microsoft sees negative forex impact of 2 pts on Q1 rev
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Microsoft sees negative forex impact of 2 pts on Q1 rev

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp

* Sees negative forex impact of 2 points on total revenue in Q1

* Sees negative 1 point impact of foreign currency on total revenue of first-half 2017

* Sees Q1 productivity and business processes revenue $6.4 to $6.6 billion

* Microsoft corp sees Q1 intelligent cloud revenue $6.1 billion to $6.3 billion

* Sees Q1 more personal computing revenue of $8.7 billion to $9 billion

* Microsoft corp sees FY gross margin percentage to decline by about 1 percent

* Microsoft corp says cloud capital expenditure growth is expected to slow in FY17 Source (bit.ly/29TsjK9) Further company coverage:

