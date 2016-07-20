FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ASML Holding reports Q2 net sales of 1.74 billion euros
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
July 20, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ASML Holding reports Q2 net sales of 1.74 billion euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - ASML Holding Nv :

* Q2 net sales of 1.74 billion euros ($81.50 billion), gross margin 42.6 percent

* Q2 net sales 1.74 billion euros versus 1.72 billion euros in Reuters Poll

* Q2 gross margin 42.6 percent versus 45.6 percent year ago

* Q2 net profit 354 million euros versus 338 million euros in Reuters Poll

* Recorded second-quarter orders of 1.6 billion euros and posted net sales of over 1.7 billion euros

* For the third-quarter of 2016, ASML expects net sales at approximately 1.7 billion euros

* For the third-quarter of 2016, ASML expects research and development costs of about 275 million euros, other income of about 23 million euros

* ASML guides Q3 2016 net sales at approximately 1.7 billion euros and a gross margin of around 47 percent

* ASML expects full-year 2016 sales to exceed 2015 record year

* Sees Q3 gross margin of around 47 percent, research and development costs of about 275 million euros, other income of about 23 million euros

* Sees Q3 Sg&A costs of about 90 million euros and an effective annualized tax rate of around 12 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

