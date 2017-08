July 20 (Reuters) - Electrolux

* Q2 operating income increased to SEK 1,564m (921)

* Says four of six business areas achieved an operating margin above 6%

* Q2 net sales amounted to SEK 29,983m (31,355).

* Organic sales declined by -0.9%

* Organic sales declined by -0.9%

* Reuters poll: Electrolux Q2 net sales were seen at 30.6 billion sek, EBIT at 1,522 million SEK