BRIEF-Just Eat sells stake in Mexico business

July 20 (Reuters) - Just Eat Plc :

* Sale of acquired businesses to ifood joint venture

* Completed sale of hellofood brazil to if-je 1 , its brazil joint venture, as previously contemplated.

* Also sold to IF-JE a 49 pct stake in its enlarged Mexico business, formed of Sindelantal, acquired in February 2015, and Hellofood Mexico, acquired in Feb 2016

* Just Eat will retain a 51 pct stake in enlarged Mexico business, or 65.7 pct on a look-through basis 2

* Total net cash consideration received by Just Eat for transactions is approximately $11 million