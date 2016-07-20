FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Just Eat sells stake in Mexico business
July 20, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Just Eat sells stake in Mexico business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Just Eat Plc :

* Sale of acquired businesses to ifood joint venture

* Completed sale of hellofood brazil to if-je 1 , its brazil joint venture, as previously contemplated.

* Also sold to IF-JE a 49 pct stake in its enlarged Mexico business, formed of Sindelantal, acquired in February 2015, and Hellofood Mexico, acquired in Feb 2016

* Just Eat will retain a 51 pct stake in enlarged Mexico business, or 65.7 pct on a look-through basis 2

* Total net cash consideration received by Just Eat for transactions is approximately $11 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
