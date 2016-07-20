FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Georg Fischer H1 net profit up at CHF 109 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
July 20, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Georg Fischer H1 net profit up at CHF 109 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Georg Fischer AG :

* H1 sales reached 1,863 million Swiss francs ($1.89 billion), 3 pct above first six months of 2015

* H1 net profit reached 109 million Swiss francs, a substantial 36 pct increase compared to previous year.

* H1 operating result up 20 pct to 153 million Swiss francs for an 8.2 pct EBIT margin

* Markets remain however volatile and quite uneven according to respective country and sector of activity

* Brexit vote in UK certainly adds another layer of uncertainty

* Nevertheless, expects in second half year a result similar to first half and therefore full-year 2016 figures in line with our strategy 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9853 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.