BRIEF-Georg Fischer H1 net profit up at CHF 109 mln

July 20 (Reuters) - Georg Fischer AG :

* H1 sales reached 1,863 million Swiss francs ($1.89 billion), 3 pct above first six months of 2015

* H1 net profit reached 109 million Swiss francs, a substantial 36 pct increase compared to previous year.

* H1 operating result up 20 pct to 153 million Swiss francs for an 8.2 pct EBIT margin

* Markets remain however volatile and quite uneven according to respective country and sector of activity

* Brexit vote in UK certainly adds another layer of uncertainty

* Nevertheless, expects in second half year a result similar to first half and therefore full-year 2016 figures in line with our strategy 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9853 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)