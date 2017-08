BRIEF-Pixium Vision H1 net loss narrows to 6.9 million euros

July 20 (Reuters) - Pixium Vision SA :

* H1 net loss EUR 6.9 million ($7.60 million)versus loss EUR 8.0 million year ago

* H1 operating loss EUR 7.0 million versus loss of EUR 8.0 million year ago

* H1 revenue EUR 1.4 million versus EUR 1.7 million year ago

* At june 30, 2016, pixium vision had a positive net cash position of EUR 16.2 million

* Expects first in human implantation of prima before the end of 2016 as part of a feasibility study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)