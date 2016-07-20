BRIEF-Nordea says internal Panama Papers inquiry finds no evidence employees has proactively contributed to tax evasion

July 20 (Reuters) - Nordea

* Nordea says investigation concludes that nbsa has offered administrative services to customers, but it has neither found evidence employees initiated establishment of offshore structures, nor that they have proactively contributed to customers' potential tax evasion

* Says nordea will apply stricter governance of nordea bank s.a. In luxembourg (nbsa)

* Says policies will be changed in order to minimise room for individual interpretation

* Ceo says i'm comforted by conclusion that no evidence has been found that nordea employees have proactively contributed to tax evasion.

* Management comment on the report regarding the investigation of nordea private banking

* Says nordea has decided on a number of actions to immediately address key conclusions and recommendations made by investigation

* Says on 15 april 2016 nbsa had 129 offshore structure customers in scope for investigation, out of total number of 562 offshore structures in nbsa

* Says investigation has found that many of reviewed kyc files fall clearly below standards set forth in group's policy

* Says this is mainly related to so-called enhanced due diligence (edd) required for high-risk customers

* Says investigation has found seven cases where renewal of powers of attorney have not followed internal policies, but all criteria required for this to be defined as illegal are likely not met

* Says nbsa has had relevant policies and instructions in place, eg related to know your customer (kyc), anti money laundering (aml), tax reporting and tax compliance, and complied with both nordea group directive

* Says with these initiatives and measures below i'm confident that we have mitigated identified deficiencies

* Says have found no evidence of any violations of nordea's internal policies in relation to establishing or maintaining offshore structures by russian management

* Says review has identified one case in breach of code of conduct in nordea bank russia related to advice