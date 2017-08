July 20 (Reuters) - Enea AB :

* Q2 net sales 124.1 million Swedish crowns ($14.41 million) versus 120.2 million crowns year ago

* Q2 operating profit 28.8 million crowns versus 26.5 million crowns year ago

* Reiterating objective of achieving revenue growth for full year 2016

* Expects earnings per share to improve compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6137 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)