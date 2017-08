July 20 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands Ltd

* JSE: TBS - appointment of Chief Financial Officer

* Appointment of Noel Doyle into role of chief financial officer of company, with effect from Aug 1 2016

* Doyle has been chief operating officer of company since July 13 2015; served as company's acting ceo from Jan. 1 until May 9