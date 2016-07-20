FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Electrocomponents sees FY annualised net savings of at least 15 mln stg
July 20, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Electrocomponents sees FY annualised net savings of at least 15 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Electrocomponents Plc :

* Trading statement

* Says in Q1, group underlying sales growth (1) was 1 pct

* Says RS Pro, which represents 12.8 pct of revenues saw growth accelerate to 7 pct

* Says remain confident of making further good progress in current year

* Says gross margins improved, with Q1 margins rising by 0.3 pct points year on year as management initiatives on price

* Says northern Europe continued to perform well, with UK seeing growth throughout period

* Says too early to know impact of Brexit vote on UK and global economy

* Says as anticipated saw a slower second half to quarter given a particularly strong comparator in southern and central Europe in June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
