BRIEF-Electrolux sees bigger 2016 boost from lower raw material costs

July 20 (Reuters) - Electrolux AB

* Sees positive raw material cost effect of around 750 mln SEK in 2016 (up from April view of around 700 mln) - presentation material

* Says positive raw material cost effect impact seen slowing in Q4 - presentation material

* Sees negative FX impact of 1.1 billion SEK in FY2016 based on July 11 FX rates (saw negative 1.3 bln in April)- presentation material

* Sees negative FX impact of 125 mln SEK in Q3 - presentation material