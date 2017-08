July 20 (Reuters) - Sika AG :

* New warehouse and a new manufacturing line for waterbars is being added to existing site

* Is investing around 2.2 million Swiss francs ($2.23 million) in expansion of its production site in Bludenz, Austria Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9874 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)