July 20 (Reuters) - Neschen AG :

* Insolvency administrator of Neschen AG and Neschen GmbH, a subsidiary of Blue Cap AG, again concluded a purchase agreement to acquire main assets of Neschen AG and operative Filmolux subsidiaries of Neschen B.V.

* Continued existence of company Neschen is assured Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)