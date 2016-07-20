FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WABCO Holdings Inc reports Q2 2016 diluted earnings per share $1.33
July 20, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-WABCO Holdings Inc reports Q2 2016 diluted earnings per share $1.33

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - WABCO Holdings Inc :

* Q2 2016 sales of $732.2 million, up 10.8 percent from a year ago and up 11.5 percent in local currencies

* Q2 2016 reported diluted EPS of $1.33

* Upgrades reported diluted EPS guidance for full year 2016 to now range from $3.73 to $4.03

* Upgrades performance full year 2016 diluted EPS to now range from $5.60 to $5.90 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
