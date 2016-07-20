FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-VisionChina Media says Cayman Islands ruling orders company to pay plaintiffs about $59.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - VisionChina Media Inc :

* Says Cayman Islands ruling orders VisionChina Media to pay plaintiffs approximately $59.4 million

* Says parties are currently in discussions regarding such settlement agreement

* Ruling also orders co to pay plaintiffs a interest at rate of 9% per annum calculated from Nov. 16, 2010 as to $30 million

* Seeks to enter into a new settlement agreement with plaintiffs to satisfy Cayman Islands ruling

* VisionChina Media announces the ruling by grand court of Cayman Islands

* Cayman Islands ruling orders VisionChina Media to pay plaintiffs about $59.4 million

* Says seeks to enter into a new settlement agreement with plaintiffs to satisfy Cayman Islands ruling

* Parties are currently in discussions regarding settlement agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
