BRIEF-VisionChina Media says Cayman Islands ruling orders company to pay plaintiffs about $59.4 mln

July 20 (Reuters) - VisionChina Media Inc :
* Says Cayman Islands ruling orders VisionChina Media to pay plaintiffs approximately $59.4 million
* Says parties are currently in discussions regarding such settlement agreement
* Ruling also orders co to pay plaintiffs a interest at rate of 9% per annum calculated from Nov. 16, 2010 as to $30 million
* Seeks to enter into a new settlement agreement with plaintiffs to satisfy Cayman Islands ruling
* Parties are currently in discussions regarding settlement agreement