July 20 (Reuters) - Intersport Polska SA :

* Prelim. H1 revenue 107.3 million zlotys ($27.0 million)versus 111.3 million zlotys year on year

* Estimates H1 EBITDA at 3.8 million zlotys and EBIT at 436,000 zlotys

* Prelim. Q2 revenue 52.0 million zlotys, down 5.8 percent year on year

* June 2016 revenue 17.0 million zlotys, down 11.6 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9744 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)