a year ago
BRIEF-Evercore to transfer ownership and control of Mexican private equity business to principals
July 20, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Evercore to transfer ownership and control of Mexican private equity business to principals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Evercore Partners Inc

* Evercore agrees to transfer ownership and control of its Mexican private equity business to its principals

* Glisco will assume all responsibility for management of existing emcp funds

* Will retain its carried interest and its capital interests in existing EMCP funds

* Co and principals of its Mexican private equity business, EMCP to transfer control of business to new entity formed by principals

* EMCP team, led by Alfredo Castellanos, has formed a new entity, Glisco Partners Inc

* For transfer of ownership, Evercore will receive fixed percentage of management fees earned by Glisco for up to ten years

* For transfer of ownership, Evercore will also receive a portion of carried interest in next two successor funds

* Will commit to invest capital in those successor funds consistent with level of carried interest it owns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
