FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Natus Medical Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.39
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Natus Medical Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.39

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Natus Medical Inc Says Q2 Non

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.32

* For q3 2016, company expects revenue of $97.0 million to $98.0 million

* Sees Q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.41 to $0.43

* Sees Q3 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.35 to $0.37

* Gaap gross profit margin was 60.5% versus. 63.2% reported for Q2 of 2015

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.67 to $1.70

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.66, revenue view $386.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 revenue rose 4.5 percent to $96 million

* Increased its full year 2016 revenue guidance and now expects revenue of $388 million to $390 million

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.35 to $1.38

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $92.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $100.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text : bit.ly/29LjJ4r Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.