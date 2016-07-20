BRIEF-Natus Medical Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.39

July 20 (Reuters) - Natus Medical Inc Says Q2 Non

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.32

* For q3 2016, company expects revenue of $97.0 million to $98.0 million

* Sees Q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.41 to $0.43

* Sees Q3 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.35 to $0.37

* Gaap gross profit margin was 60.5% versus. 63.2% reported for Q2 of 2015

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.67 to $1.70

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.66, revenue view $386.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 revenue rose 4.5 percent to $96 million

* Increased its full year 2016 revenue guidance and now expects revenue of $388 million to $390 million

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.35 to $1.38

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $92.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $100.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text : bit.ly/29LjJ4r Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)