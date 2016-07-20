FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wabco Holdings updates on patent income deduction in Belgium
July 20, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wabco Holdings updates on patent income deduction in Belgium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Wabco Holdings

* Wabco Holdings - Subsequent to June 30, co received ruling from Belgium government that a patent income deduction is available for both 2015 & 2016

* Wabco Holdings says expects the total benefit for both years to be between $35 million to $40 million

* Benefit for 2016 remains within Q2 2016 provision, benefit for 2015 will be recognized when co's files Belgium tax return in Q3 2016

* Plans to investigate whether this tax relief would have been available to co in years prior to 2015 if no EPR benefit had been claimed

* Any related benefit for years prior to 2015 will be recognized as and when co's assessment is complete Source text: bit.ly/2abxG9m (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
