July 20 (Reuters) - MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG :

* MPC Capital starts second micro living project in berlin

* MPC Capital acquired an office building on a 1,231 sqm site in Leibnizstrasse in district of Berlin- Charlottenburg

* Conversion of existing property starts this year and shall be completed in Spring 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)