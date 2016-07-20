FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Serinus Energy provides Q2 operations update
July 20, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Serinus Energy provides Q2 operations update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Serinus Energy Inc

* Serinus Energy provides Q2 2016 operations update

* Overall production from Tunisia for Q2 was 1,217 boe/d, 5.5% higher than 1,154 boe/d in Q1 2016

* Average corporate production for Q2 was approximately 1,217 boe/d (sen wi), representing a 45% decrease from 2,213 boe/d in q1

* Unit has entered into a marketing agreement with Shell International Trading And Shipping Co for sale of its Tunisian oil production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
