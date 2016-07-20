BRIEF-GFK Resources signs a new agreement with Adventure Gold

July 20 (Reuters) - GFK Resources Inc :

* Deal in exchange for issuance of a total 3 million common shares of company

* Says following an extensive internal review, that company has signed a new agreement with Adventure Gold Inc

* Says option agreement with Adventure Gold dated December 11, 2013 regarding Casa-Cameron project has been terminated

* Says agreed to purchase from Adventure Gold three properties forming part of Casa Cameron project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)