a year ago
BRIEF-Fitch says Turkish Bank risks higher following failed coup
July 20, 2016 / 1:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch says Turkish Bank risks higher following failed coup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Fitch On Turkish Banks

* Turkish bank risks increase following failed coup

* Individual banks' asset quality ratios could also come under renewed pressure from exposure to troubled tourism sector

* Sovereign rating is also a key sensitivity for most turkish bank ratings

* Sovereign rating pressure will depend on extent to which government's reaction deepens political divisions Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
