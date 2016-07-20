BRIEF-Fitch says Turkish Bank risks higher following failed coup

July 20 (Reuters) - Fitch On Turkish Banks
* Turkish bank risks increase following failed coup
* Individual banks' asset quality ratios could also come under renewed pressure from exposure to troubled tourism sector
* fitch: turkish bank risks increase following failed coup
* Sovereign rating is also a key sensitivity for most turkish bank ratings
* Sovereign rating pressure will depend on extent to which government's reaction deepens political divisions Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)