July 20 (Reuters) - Cellnovo Group SA :

* H1 significant increase in sales against the previous year with revenues totalling 752,373 euros ($827,836) (2015: 68,332 euros)

* Sales over the second quarter totalled 317,164 euros (Q1 2016: 435,209 euros) Source text: bit.ly/29TZCCg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9088 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)