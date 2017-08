July 20 (Reuters) - Fitch On Teva

* Fitch downgrades Teva Pharmaceuticals; rates new bonds 'BBB'

* Fitch On Teva - Also assigned 'BBB' ratings to $15 billion bond issuance by Teva subsidiaries

* Fitch On Teva - Teva's 'BBB' ratings consider run-rate gross debt/EBITDA around 3.2x