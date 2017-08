July 20 (Reuters) - Amplitude Surgical SAS :

* Financial Year 2015-16 sales of 80.7 million euros ($88.79 million), up 13.6 pct in actual terms and 16.5 pct at constant currency

* Strong growth of 18.8 pct in Q4 2015-16 sales, to 22.0 million euros (constant currency) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9089 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)