BRIEF-Finjan says provides update in Finjan v Blue Coat litigation
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 12:50 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Finjan says provides update in Finjan v Blue Coat litigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Finjan Holdings Says Current Order Regarding Post

* Says court also granted finjan’s motion for pre- and post-judgment interest

* Finjan holdings says earlier on aug 5, 2015, jury returned verdict that blue coat infringed 5 of co’s patents and awarded finjan $39.5 million in damages

* Says provided an update in finjan, inc. v. Blue coat systems, inc

* Judgment motions dated july 18, 2016, leaves jury’s findings of infringement and damages intact Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

