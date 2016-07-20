FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Halliburton says current service pricing in N. America is "unsustainable"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co :

* Says "Q2 will mark the trough for our earnings" - Conf Call

* Says "our customers are thinking of growing their business again, instead of focusing on survival" - Conf Call

* Says can't "underestimate positive change in attitude" among N.America customers" - Conf Call

* Says deep pricing cuts are uneconomic and will have to be reversed - Conf Call

* Says current service pricing in N.America is unsustainable - Conf Call

* Says confident that N.America margins can begin to recover in Q3 - Conf Call

* Says industry will need to "replenish experience lost to retirement and cutbacks" - Conf Call

* Says expects Q3 expenses to come in at similar levels to Q2 - Conf Call

* Says "now that we have seen the floor in activity levels, we expect revenue to increase based on higher utilization rates" - Conf Call Further company coverage:

