July 20 (Reuters) - Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc :

* On July 19, board declared quarterly dividend on common stock increasing dividend to $0.10 per common share - SEC filing

* $0.10 dividend reflects an increase of 11.1% over $0.09 quarterly dividend paid throughout fiscal 2016