a year ago
BRIEF-Halliburton expects international markets to take more time to rebound - CONF CALL
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Halliburton expects international markets to take more time to rebound - CONF CALL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co:

* Says "international markets will take more time to rebound" - conference call

* Do no expect to see a fundamental improvement in Latin America this year

* Expect Latin America margins to move down to low single digits in Q3

* Q3 eastern hemisphere revenue is expected to be down "modestly"

* Expect North America margins to improve by 100-200 basis points in Q3

* Q3 eastern hemisphere margins expected to remain flat Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
