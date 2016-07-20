BRIEF-Halliburton expects international markets to take more time to rebound - CONF CALL

July 20 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co:

* Says "international markets will take more time to rebound" - conference call

* Do no expect to see a fundamental improvement in Latin America this year

* Expect Latin America margins to move down to low single digits in Q3

* Q3 eastern hemisphere revenue is expected to be down "modestly"

* Expect North America margins to improve by 100-200 basis points in Q3

* Q3 eastern hemisphere margins expected to remain flat