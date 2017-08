July 20 (Reuters) - Muza SA :

* Adopts share buyback program of up to 0.4 million own shares

* Says the share buyback program is to start on July 20 and may last no longer than until June 25, 2020

* Its shareholders authorized the company's management board to launch the share buyback program in June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)