FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Sumitomo Chemical will spend 5 billion yen to open a plant in Ichihara
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sumitomo Chemical will spend 5 billion yen to open a plant in Ichihara

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) -

* Sumitomo Chemical will spend 5 billion yen ($46.9 million) to open a plant in Ichihara, Chiba prefecture for making polyethersulfone - Nikkei

* Sumitomo Chemical's facility is to debut by March 2018- Nikkei

* Nippon Carbon is building a 6 billion yen plant in Toyama Prefecture with partners such as General Electric to produce silicon carbide fibers - Nikkei

* Nippon Carbon plans to launch mass production by the end of this year - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/29ZuJKW (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.