July 20 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* Fitch - U.S. Prime Money Funds see massive shifts ahead of reform

* Fitch - U.S. Prime Institutional money market funds experienced significant outflows from May 31-July 8 ahead of money market fund reform coming in Oct.

* Fitch - recent fund flows are driven by investor movement as corporates and institutional investors change their cash investment strategy for reform