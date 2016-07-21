FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-United Rentals announces redemption of 7.375% senior notes due 2020
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 1:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-United Rentals announces redemption of 7.375% senior notes due 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - United Rentals Inc

* United rentals inc says notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to 103.688% of principal amount of notes

* Expects to use borrowings of $211 million under senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility to redeem notes,pay related expenses

* Its unit to redeem all of outstanding $200 million principal amount of its 7.375% senior notes due 2020 on august 19, 2016

* United rentals announces redemption of 7.375% senior notes due 2020

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
